We always knew that this new-found bromance between Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) wouldn't last forever. And sure enough, the two former enemies are set to have a fresh stand-off in next week's episodes.

The confrontation comes after Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Phil pay Jake Stone (Jamie Lomas) a prison visit during scenes to be shown on Monday 2 June. After hearing the sous-chef's version of events, Phil begins to doubt whether Jake did in fact kill Lucy. Back in Walford, a dubious Sharon confides in Phil that she overheard Cindy (Mimi Keene) on the day of Lucy's funeral reminding Ian that he gave the police a false alibi.