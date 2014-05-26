EastEnders spoilers: Phil and Ian in new bust-up - first look pictures
Accusations about Ian's whereabouts on the night of Lucy's death cause fresh upset
We always knew that this new-found bromance between Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) wouldn't last forever. And sure enough, the two former enemies are set to have a fresh stand-off in next week's episodes.
The confrontation comes after Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Phil pay Jake Stone (Jamie Lomas) a prison visit during scenes to be shown on Monday 2 June. After hearing the sous-chef's version of events, Phil begins to doubt whether Jake did in fact kill Lucy. Back in Walford, a dubious Sharon confides in Phil that she overheard Cindy (Mimi Keene) on the day of Lucy's funeral reminding Ian that he gave the police a false alibi.
The next day, Sharon subtly tries to approach Ian and discuss her visit with Jake. She cooks him lunch and he starts to open up to her, but Phil ends up undoing all her hard work when he storms in to the house and fires accusations at Ian.
A distraught Ian denies Phil's allegations and Sharon ushers her partner out of the house. But later, when he's alone, Ian is seen making a suspicious phone call. Just what can he be up to?