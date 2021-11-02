6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zack and Martin find out who Alyssa’s father is and will Callum cheat on Ben?

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) discover who the father of abandoned baby Alyssa really is, but the arrival of the child’s mother brings even more shocks.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) worries Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is cheating on him, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) revisits an old fling, and Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan) puts Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) in danger with his latest scam.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 8th – 12th November 2021.

Who’s the daddy – Zack or Martin?

The mystery surrounding the paternity of abandoned baby Alyssa is solved when Zack and Martin receive their DNA test results, though there’s a further twist in the tale when the child’s mother arrives on the Square and finally confirms the identity of her baby daddy.

Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith), the mum in question, is seen watching Alyssa and her potential daddies from afar and eventually reveals herself to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Zack. After she drops the bombshell, Jada opens up to Zack and admits she can’t cope with looking after her daughter and we learn more about her background. Can the father, whoever he may be, step in and step up?

Callum cheats on Ben?

As the Prince Albert throws a gay icons night, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) teases Ben that in his singleton days he would’ve been on the pull and been the bar’s biggest catch of the night. Hearing about Ben’s wild past and long list of conquests makes husband Callum feel insecure but the tables are about to be turned.

Ben has to work so Callum ends up going to the event alone, and gets chatted up by a handsome stranger. Trying to hit on a married man doesn’t put the persistent guy off and he gives Callum his phone number, which Ben later finds hidden in his fella’s coat pocket. Surely Callum wasn’t tempted to cheat on Ben…?

Stacey flirts with Kheerat

More flirting occurs between Stacey and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol), to remind the audience of their seemingly random one-night stand before Stace went to prison. Everything happens for a reason in soap, so are these two set for a repeat performance?

Some male attention distracts Stacey from arguing with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) about her secret marriage of convenience to erratic Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), which is getting so bad, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) threatens to move in with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to get away from the endless slanging matches chez Slater. Stacey and Jean take Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) to the park and try to clear the air, only for an unfortunate event to occur that makes Kat even angrier with her relatives!

Liam betrays Tiffany

Skint and stressed Liam hits upon a new business venture, and by that we mean an illegal way to make a quick buck. Helping little sister Tiffany to run a hen party at the club, he finds some car keys that fall out of a drunk punter’s coat pocket so he swipes them with a view to stealing the motor and selling it for profit.

Evil auntie Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is all for making it a permanent scam, but Liam battles with his conscience at the thought of regularly ripping off his sibling (presumably once is okay?). Tiff remains oblivious and also finds herself torn between ex Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) and flash new boy on the block Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham). Concerned Keegs gets wind that Liam is up to something dodgy and tries to warn Tiff, but will his protective gesture backfire?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) announces she and Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) are engaged and while Denise Fox (Diane Parish) does her usual deadpan expression to make her feelings clear, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) has her own views on her niece’s upcoming nuptials but is soon distracted by the discovery daughter Pearl may be a child genius. Well, that’s what she thinks when her teacher reckons she’s too clever and isn’t being challenged enough, which is why she’s misbehaving. Cue Kim trying to crowdfund fees from her online followers to send Pearl to private school…

Since she opened up to Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) about the child she gave away, Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) has been wrestling with her lifetime of guilt and wondering how to make things right. Patrick reckons she should try and track down her long-lost son, Christopher, but is Vi ready to confront her past? Seeing as she gives him a mouthful and tells him to stop asking her about it, we think we have our answer.