6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Linda fears for her unborn baby and Big Mo leaves

There’s baby drama ahead for EastEnders’ Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who collapses and fears the worst – then confides her secret pregnancy to someone on the Square…

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) are already on the rocks, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) struggles to build bridges and Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) leaves Walford.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 31st May –4th June 2021.

Pregnant Linda collapses

In an effort to build bridges with her mum, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) offers Linda some personal training sessions at the gym – not your usual mother/daughter bonding activity, but then Nance was never a ‘spa treatment and prosecco’ kind of girl.

Trying to hide her pregnancy, L pushes herself too far and ends up collapsing. As she’s rushed to hospital terrified, Linda reveals to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) she’s expecting ex-lover Max Branning’s kid, and begs her not to alert Nancy. After a scary moment when she thinks she’s had a miscarriage, Linda is relieved to learn the baby is fine. Has Nancy overheard? And how is Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) really feeling about bringing up another man’s child?

Ben can’t trust Callum

The honeymoon is over for Ballum, literally and figuratively. Ben thanks Phil for gifting them the romantic holiday, but his father is still furious at Callum’s betrayal and maintains he wants nothing to do with his son and new son-in-law.

Turns out Ben isn’t as ready to forgive Cal either, as he confides in Kheerat he is struggling to deal with his cop hubby’s job along with the fact he went behind his back for months and lied to his face. Trouble in paradise already? The smiles and smooches of the wedding day didn’t last long…

Kat’s mugging nightmare

Phil has driven one son away, so Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) encourages him to take a more active part in little Raymond’s life. This starts (hilariously) with ‘Bring Your Dad to School’ day, which Phil attends as de factor dad to Kat’s kids, while Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is there as Raymond’s representative parent. Awkward.

The duelling daddies try to outdo each other, and while making her way home alone Kat is mugged, which sets off a chain of events that pushes her romance with Phil to some unexpected places… Can Mr Mitchell make a success of any kind of relationship in his life?

Bye Bye Big Mo

Big Mo gets the offer of going on a cruise with Fat Elvis, which is surely up there with other life-changing opportunities such as winning the lottery or being asked to do Strictly Come Dancing. However, the gobby gran is reluctant to leave Walford, and tells Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) it’s because she thinks something is wrong with her.

She’s right, though we’re still yet to learn whether Jean’s cancer really has returned or if she’s worrying herself for no reason. Putting her off the scent, Jean lies to Mo about why she’s been behaving strangely (or more strangely, we should say) and convinces her to leave Walford behind for the high seas. As Mo is given a big Slater send-off, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) overhears Jean mutter something suspicious and confronts her – will she confide in the newcomer?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is worried for the safety of jailed son Jags after recent developments, so Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) asks Ben use his contacts to ensure his safety in prison. But if the Panesars want the Mitchells to help them, Kheerat realises he better keep quiet about his affair with Sharon considering the ongoing beef between her and Phil. How long before the two powerful clans are properly clashing?

It’s pretty crowded in the flat above the funeral parlour – not only are Ben and Callum now living there having been banished from the Mitchell mansion, but Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) has decided she’s sticking around. Not great news for Callum and Ben as it means they’re on the inflatable bed, but great for viewers as vivacious Vi has been terrific fun to watch so far. But what of this deep, dark secret Gwen Taylor teased to RadioTimes.com in a recent interview? When will that be revealed, we wonder…?