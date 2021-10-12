6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney hides baby secret from Gray and Tiffany meets a new man

News of a death rocks Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and he turns to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), not realising she’s keeping a huge secret.

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) gets a visit from son Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham), who quickly charms Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) into going on a date, and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) manipulates Billy as part of her new wicked plan.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 18th – 22nd October 2021.

Gray discovers Chelsea’s baby secret?

Gray tries to cling onto his lavish lifestyle – and crumbling self-esteem – without a job, and attempts to force Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) to pay back what she skimmed off his credit card while they were together. Good luck with that, as Chels wants nothing to do with her sleazy ex, especially now she’s having his baby and is trying to hide it from him.

When he later learns his estranged dad has died, Gray is full of conflicting emotions. He is comforted by Whitney as he processes the complicated loss of a man he’d not seen in years until their recent tension-filled deathbed reunion. Grieving Gray kisses Whit and the pair are more bonded than ever, but guilty Ms Dean is still keeping the secret of Chelsea’s pregnancy. How would gruesome Gray react if it all came out?

Kat confronts Harvey

Following his offensive comment to Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), Harvey is confronted by an angry Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) who sacks him on the spot for what he said, despite the cabbie trying to explain it was taken the wrong way. Despairing Dana Monroe (Barbara Sith) tells her dad he needs to watch what comes out of his mouth (not being racist would be a start), and Harvey tries to make amends.

He finds Ash and apologises for upsetting her, and the doctor is about to draw a line under the incident until protective Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) steps in and tells Harvey to get stuffed. Whether Harv is just misunderstood or properly prejudiced, he’s not making many mates in Walford – so he’s relieved to see a friendly face…

Dana’s brother Aaron arrives

Here comes Aaron, Harvey’s cheeky chappie city slicker son who rocks up on the Square just as his dad is becoming public enemy number one. While Harvey is pleased to have someone around who doesn’t hate him, Dana is less enthused about her big brother’s arrival. The family dynamics become clear when Aaron hears what’s been happening and admonishes his sibling for not standing up for their father. So that’s how it is.

Aaron familiarises himself with his family’s new manor and likes what he sees – particularly Tiffany, who he takes quite a shine to. At first Tiff insists it’s too soon to be thinking about romance after her messy split with Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) , but Aaron turns on the charm and bags a date. Is this the start of something special?

Janine manipulates Billy

Janine hustles for a job at the car lot but Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) – like most people who’ve had the pleasure of meeting her – refuses to take her on. However, Ms Butcher has a cunning plan (of course she does) and ropes in nephew Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan) to help her win Jay round.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), one of Janine’s few allies, is not happy when he gets wind of what she’s up to and threatens to reveal all to Jay unless she scraps her latest scheme. Miffed at being bossed around by Billy (of all people) resourceful Janine changes her strategy and eventually finds a way to get what she wants, but at what cost?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Talking of Liam, he’s suspiciously ghosting girlfriend Cindy back in Germany and cancelling her calls. Why’s that then? Peter comes looking for Liam and tells him his little sis Cindy has been on the blower to him asking for money. Will Liam be forced to confess the real reason he’s back in Walford, and what’s gone on with him and Cindy?

Now Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has told Denise Fox (Diane Parish) that gangster Aidan had Vincent murdered years ago he’s banking on her putting Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) off trying to find out her husband’s fate, or else everyone will be in danger. Don’t underestimate tenacious Kim, who finds herself getting closer to the truth this week… Where do Denise’s loyalties lie, with her sister or her baby daddy? There’s a dilemma.