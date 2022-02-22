Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 28th February – 4th March 2022.

Shocks for the Carters

It's quite the week for the Carters, which starts with Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) stressed about organising the charity boxing match then being served divorce papers. Ignoring the fact his and Linda's marriage is one signature away from being officially over, Mick channels his aggression in the ring when the police deliver some shocking news - Tina's body has been found in the Argee Bhajee.

Devastated at the confirmation of her death the clan try to process their loss, with Frankie returning to join her grieving relatives. Baffled Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) tells the police that Gray reckoned he saw her sister a few months ago, and she was withdrawing cash from her bank account. Will the cops finally link the evil Mr Atkins to the crime?

Kat clashes with Tommy

With Phil banged up Kat is struggling to keep the Mitchell empire afloat, as well as coping with an increasingly disobedient Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall). When she refuses to pay out for a school trip the kid kicks off, not realising his bullies are demanding dosh to stop him from getting a beating.

When money goes missing from the cab office Kat publicly points the finger at her son who denies any wrongdoing. However, the damage is done and Kat has an explosive row with a humiliated Tommy that takes a dark turn. When Kat visits Phil in prison she admits she's worried about the lad - is he going off the rails?

Will Harvey save Aaron?

Harvey is torn about signing his witness statement which could help to secure a conviction for Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham). Yes his son is a racist member of a far right extremist group that almost bombed the Square, but he's still his flesh and blood. And when Aaron calls his dad begging him not to sign it Harvey is in even more of a dilemma.

It's decision time and as Harvey arrives at the police station, will he go through with signing the statement and keeping Aaron locked up? Harve hits the bottle and is about to drive his cab while under the influence, narrowly stopped by supportive Jean Slater (Gillian Wright). Can she help Harvey through this hard time?

Nancy kisses Zack

Her parents' imminent divorce is playing on the mind of Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and she needs a friend (not to mention a decent storyline). With Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) sinking her claws into vulnerable Mick, aunt Shirley preoccupied with the Tina situation and residual resentment towards half-sister Frankie, Nancy turns to old flame Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

The handsome hunk is entering a cooking contest and using the Vic's kitchen, which puts him back in Nance's orbit and the pair share a heart-to-heart. Soon it's not just the fan-assisted oven that's hotting up as Nancy goes in for a snog, does this mean they're back on?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is incensed to learn Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) has been paying rent for Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) and allowing her to live in one of the Panesars' properties, so she spitefully chucks her back out onto the streets. Disgusted Dotty lays into Suki for her cruel treatment of her son, leading the mean matriarch to make a surprising decision that takes Vinny completely by surprise…

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) gets his flirt on with a lady named Rita who calls in at the cab office. Bailey Baker (Karah-Leah Fernandes) plays matchmaker yet again and tells Rita her singleton dad is peachy keen and will meet her for a drink at Ruby's club later on, though when Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) hears her ex has been on a date she feels an unexpected pang of jealousy. Was Bailey right all along about her having feelings for him?