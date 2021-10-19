6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Stacey returns with a bombshell

Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) is out of jail and carrying a huge secret which she confesses to stunned ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye). What has Stacey got mixed up in?

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) discovers he’s got a secret baby, Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) tries to woo Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) and defend his dad’s honour, and will Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) learn the truth about Vincent’s death?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 25th – 29th October 2021.

Stacey ‘s out of prison

Stacey finally comes home and there’s immediate drama (of course there is!) as she clashes with the Panesars over a broken boiler, leading to the Slaters getting evicted by snippy Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), and has a very awkward encounter with old enemy Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks). There’s a river of bad blood between those two.

At her welcome home party, Martin seizes the day and tries to tell Stace he still loves her, and wants to forget about Ruby and her cruel attempt to tear them apart. Unfortunately, Stacey has a rather enormous announcement that throws Martin completely off and could make a potential reunion tricky. What is Stacey’s bombshell?

Meet Eve

Following Stacey back to the Square is her scary cellmate, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). This whirlwind of a woman comes looking for her mate and ends up in the Prince Albert, where she flirts with a shocked Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), which sounds like comedy gold.

Eventually she finds Stace and the prison pals are thrilled to see each other. However, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is instantly suspicious of this newcomer and why they’ve tracked down her daughter, and it turns out she’s right to have her doubts. What does ex-con Eve want, and will she drag Stacey into more trouble when she’s trying to keep her nose clean?

Zack’s secret baby

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) despairs of her little brother when a man called Neil comes looking for Zack and tells her he’s broken his daughter’s heart – and he wants a word. She sends him packing but urges Zack to stop with the meaningless one-night stands and sort things out with Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill), the girl he really wants to be with.

Confusion and hilarity ensue once Neil returns and Zack pretends to be Martin to avoid getting a pasting, but after all that’s resolved there’s a bigger twist in the tale when Zack finds a baby girl left on his doorstep with a note saying she’s his daughter and asking him to look after her!

What’s Aaron hiding?

Tiffany is disappointed when her date with Aaron at Ruby’s is a bit of a damp squib, and she even finds herself making eyes at her ex as Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) is working behind the bar. That’s not a good sign. When she later sees him with Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) she’s upset, not realising kind Keegs is helping her with a drama about her mum and there’s genuinely no funny business.

Cocky Aaron wants to prove to Tiff he’s boyfriend material, and is also on a mission to help Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) get his job back at the cab firm after his inappropriate remarks saw him accused of racism. Confronting Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) about what his dad said to her threatens to make matters worse, and Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) is worried when her bolshy big brother wants a word with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell). Is it just us, or is there something unsettling about Aaron?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kim bravely bites the bullet and tells Pearl her daddy Vincent is dead, oblivious to what’s been going on behind her back with regards to her husband’s demise. She seeks comfort from Denise Fox (Diane Parish), who hopes she can keep the truth from her sister while she copes with the enormous repercussions of what Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) told her. Never mind all that, how will Dee react when she learns Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is pregnant and she’s going to be a grandma?

As well as her tense reunion with Stacey, Janine is still trying to pull off her dodgy motors scam with nephew Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan) and unsuspecting lapdog Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick). Liam begins to question his awful auntie’s methods and she has her work cut out keeping him in line. If it all goes wrong (which it will) you can be sure Janine will try and pin it all on gullible Bill…