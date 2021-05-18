6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sharon clashes with Zack and Suki makes a dangerous deal

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) gives her long-lost brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) his marching orders after he wrecks the gym’s grand opening. Can he convince her to forgive him?

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) puts her family in danger when she’s forced to make a dangerous deal with an old enemy, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) get serious and can Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) forgive and forget?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 24th – 28th May 2021.

Zack ruins Sharon’s big night

The thought of having a little brother initially appealed to orphan Sharon, until this week when volatile sibling Zack upsets his sister by ruining the grand opening of her gym and potentially jeopardising her love life. Spying Zack chatting up a potential client, Shaz worries he’ll show her up and asks Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) to intervene.

Instead of having a quiet word, Kheerat locks Zack in the changing rooms to keep him out of trouble – this spectacularly backfires and Zack ends up causing a scene that leaves Sharon humiliated and demanding he moves out. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is on hand to give advice – yes, they’re pals again – and urges Sharon not to turn her back on her brother so easily, having only just found him. Zack is given a reprieve, so let’s hope he behaves himself. Unlikely.

Suki takes a risk

Kheerat’s blossoming romance with Sharon is the talk of the Square, though he forgets all his life choices, including potential love interests, have to be run past his controlling mum first. Suki seethes that her son is knocking about with Sharon, but soon has more on her mind when she receives a call about jailed son Jags.

The Panesars are perplexed when dangerous gangster Stas (Adam Young) shows up at the Minute Mart, having been summoned by Suki. Last time he was in Walford things got out of hand, but the menacing matriarch reveals to her clan she could be forced to do business with sinister Stas as Jags is in big trouble and she needs cash – is she taking too big a big risk?

Can Kat and Phil survive?

Kat and Phil were having a blast keeping it casual, until Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) mowed her down and nearly killed her. Realising their feelings run deeper than either were prepared to admit, the pair are now navigating a more solid future together.

Phil brings Kat home from hospital but is soon put off by the chaos of the Slater household, making him question what comes with their courtship. Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) warns Kat about getting involved with a Mitchell, but Phil proves himself with some thoughtful gestures as she recovers from her injuries. Let’s hope these two don’t settle down too quickly, surely the whole point of them being together is to generate some passion and fireworks rather than Phil bringing Kat cups of tea and painkillers?

Sonia’s dad returns

The big reunion with her estranged dad didn’t go the way Sonia had hoped, and she’s putting on a front that she’s got through 30 odd years without him in her life and doesn’t need him now.

However, some wise words from Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) about how his initial reluctance to forgive his father Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) gave way to succesfully rebuilding their relationship leaves Son with food for thought, so she reaches out to Terry ‘Rocky’ Cant (Brian Conley) suggesting they start again. Surprised to see him rock up at the Vic, Sonia decides to take things one step at a time. Rocky’s arrival is full of plot potential (and Conley a great addition to the cast) – could there be some dark secrets in his backstory just waiting to be revealed?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Mila Marwa (Ruhtxjiaih Bellenea) usually wants to keep as far away from her estranged family as possible, but when her little sister Kioni shows up she doesn’t want her to leave. Begging kindly Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) to let her sibling stay for a while, Mila is desperate to protect Kioni and stop her from going on a family trip – but why? The reason will shock you, as Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) and the Beales are dragged into a disturbing chapter of Mila’s past…

Martin Fowler (James Bye) confides in Jean that he knows him and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) are on the rocks. Getting drunk with new BFF Zack doesn’t help matters, and Rube’s tense relationship with stepdaughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) also threatens their (un)happy family dynamic. News about his wife’s endometriosis diagnosis puts it all into perspective and Martin vows to stand by her – but can the couple cope with all these obstacles or is their marriage doomed?