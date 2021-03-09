6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sharon’s death shock and Chelsea in danger

News of a shock death reaches Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) this week, and there are huge, life-changing repercussions.

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) faces the music as she and Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) embark on their drug trafficking job – will they get away with it? And Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is up to her usual meddling tricks…

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 15th – 19th March 2021.

Sharon and Kathy’s tragic news

In trying to get closure for Denny’s death, Sharon has made her life even more miserable. She’s lost her beloved Queen Vic, and all the status on the Square it brings, her best mate, after feeding him poisoned carbonara, her ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is having much more fun with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), and this week she faces another loss.

Kathy breaks the news Gavin Sullivan, her former husband and Sharon’s biological dad, has died. Last seen five years ago being thrown in jail, gruesome Gav was a nasty piece of work and neither his spouse or daughter (or viewers) have given him a second thought since. However, the women decide to attend his memorial – perhaps just to make sure he really has carked it, seeing as he convinced the world him and Kathy were dead for the best part of a decade. Neither are prepared for what they find out at the service…

Who is Zack?

The wake finally gives Sharon and Kathy a chance to clear the air over Ian and his mysterious disappearance, where the pouting princess admits the truth – how will her mother-in-law react?

As glasses are charged, a handsome fella called Zack Hudson (James Farrar) leads a bitter, shady toast to Gavin that makes the mourners gasp at his insensitivity. Thankfully they don’t see Sharon and Kathy grab Gav’s urn and chuck the contents in a bin outside, after which the ladies notice brooding Zack hanging around. Who is this mystery man, and what is his connection to Gavin?

Chelsea arrested?

Having packed the essentials for their trip to Ibiza – suncream, bathing suit, massive consignment of drugs – Chelsea and Lucas head to the airport, terrified they’ll be caught. Dishing out some tough love, Lucas reminds his daughter this is her mess to sort, and it’s a bit late to panic about how much danger she’s in.

Checking in her incriminating case to be loaded onto the plane, Ms Fox gets flustered when the security guard seizes it for inspection and opens it up… Has she been busted? Surely if Chelsea was only going to be back for five minutes, why did the show bother recasting her? We predict some more twists at the check-in desk…

Suki goes too far

Suki confronts Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) over being suspended for administering drugs to boyfriend Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) when she was off duty (and hungover), and accuses her high-achieving daughter of chucking away her medical career for some lad. Who, incidentally, the man-eating matriarch has also slept with.

Tension causes the couple to fall out as Ash’s hearing approaches, then along comes Suki sticking her oar in where it’s not wanted – introducing herself to Ash’s boss, she pleads her daughter’s case by way of intimidation and threats. When Ash finds out her mum’s been meddling she fumes, leading to a public Panesar showdown. Has controlling Suki finally overstepped the mark?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

RIP Bronson the dog, who’s bark was worse than his bite – much like the rest of the Taylor clan. Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) is beside herself, so when Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) finds a stray mutt he brings him home to fill the pet-shaped hole for the family. Killjoy Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is reluctant to keep him at first, but Mitch eventually persuades her – only for him to see the newly-monkiered ‘Banjo’ on a missing dog poster. Does he call the number to tell the owner he’s been found? No, he rips up the poster and pretends he never saw it…

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is serious about making her dating service venture a success, and expands Foxcatcher into corporate events. Well, organising Sharon’s leaving party from the pub and putting some branded backing boards up is hardly sponsoring the BRITs, but it’s a start. Unfortunately, Kim prints the wrong date on the invites so hardly anyone shows up – can’t see Shazzer recommending her services after that.

