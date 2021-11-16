6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Rocky collapses and Chelsea’s Christmas wedding shock

Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is sick of lying to Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and then collapses as he prepares to flee Walford. Is he dead?

Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) panics when her mum returns, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) gets a shock when she books her wedding to Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) clashes with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) over custody of her granddaughter.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 22nd – 26th November 2021.

Dotty’s mum returns

There’s a mixture of relief and dread for Dotty when her mum shows up unexpectedly in the Square. On the one hand she’s pleased to see her alive, on the other she knows trouble usually follows strung-out Sandy Gibson (Martha Cope) wherever she goes.

Desperate to get her peripatetic parent off drugs, Dotty reveals she’s been saving up to send her to rehab and insists she stays with her in the meantime. Like an ungrateful child unwrapping a jumper at Christmas, Sandy would rather have the cash and there’s tension between mother and daughter, and her new housemates who don’t exactly give her a warm welcome. And what of the fact Sandy could expose Rocky’s real identity to Sonia?

Rocky dies?

Rocky panics to see Sandy, who knows he’s really Nick Cotton’s long-lost brother and is lying bout being Son’s long-lost dad to fleece Mrs Fowler. Having formed a genuine bond with his fake daughter and fallen for Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), especially after they throw him a surprise 60th birthday party, Rocky gets cold feet about the con and plans to leave Walford.

Leaving letters for Sonia and Kaff explaining the whole sorry story and begging forgiveness, guilt-riddled Rocky prepares to do a runner when he’s gripped by a sudden pain in his chest and collapses. Dotty gets home and sees her uncle being loaded into an ambulance – is he dead? And will anyone read those incriminating letters?

Christmas double wedding shock

Doing her best Meet the Parents act, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) grills Gray about his intentions towards Chelsea and whether he’s getting hitched to her daughter for the right reasons. Gray manages to reassure Dee, for now, though the wedding becomes a bone of contention between mother and daughter for another reason.

Turns out Denise and Chelsea have both booked their respective nuptials for Christmas Day – what are the chances? Secretly skint Gray, still lying he’s lost his lucrative job as a lawyer and is flipping burgers on the high street, tries to convince his fiancee to delay it, but Chels insists she wants the big EastEnders Christmas storyline and it’s all systems go for the double Fox festive wedding!

Sharon and Phil clash over Alyssa

Sharon tells Phil she’s applying for joint custody of granddaughter Alyssa (who predicted that terrific twist the baby is dead Denny’s daughter?!) though her ex-hubby is suspicious of the kid’s mum, Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith, and reckons she’s not fit to look after her child after leaving her on a stranger’s doorstep.

He decides to tell her as much, which angers Sharon who is annoyed at his interfering. But could Phil be right about being wary of Jada? Can she really be trusted? Watch this space. Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) battles jealousy as Phil gets closer to Sharon, and fears the memories of Denny are making her fella falls back in love with his ex…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Hilarity ensues when the local businesses go into battle to sponsor the Square’s Christmas tree. Arrogant Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) outbids the Carters and the Highways, though Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) refuses to be beaten and plays dirty to get revenge on behalf of Team Queen Vic, even roping in honest Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). Is she trying to corrupt the landlord? Or worse still, seduce him? Cocky Pete is perplexed when the tree goes missing, while minxy Janine grins to herself and plots her next move…

Sandy’s reappearance and Rocky’s collapse means Dotty needs all the support she can get, so she’s grateful when Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) comes to her aid and gets her out of a tight spot. Trouble is, Vin takes this as a sure sign she’s starting to see him as more than just a mate and he reckons they’re back on the road to romance. Will Dotty string him along for her own ends?