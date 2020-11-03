Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 9th - 13th November 2020.

Mick confronts Frankie's mum

We finally get to the meet the much-talked about Katy Lewis this week, childhood care worker of Mick Carter whose inappropriate relationship resulted in a daughter, Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis).

Mick is unnerved to see Katy again after almost 30 years, his memories now horribly muddled after meeting Frankie and processing what happened with her mother was child abuse. When Mick demands to know why she never told him he had a daughter, Katy's reaction throws another surprise into the storyline. The pair then meet with Frankie for an emotional showdown where the past is laid bare - or is it?

By the end of the week Mick is in an even darker place, much to his family's confusion and frustration. Even getting a job at the pub and being back behind his beloved Queen Vic bar doesn't help, and the mere mention of Katy's name throws the former landlord into an aggressive rage. Can Mick ever get closure on his painful past?

Kat puts pressure on Phil to do the robbery

Kat Slater teaming up with Phil Mitchell feels like a powerful alliance of Avengers Assemble proportions. The thought of Walford's veteran crime kingpin planning yet another badly-thought out robbery initially has us groaning, but having Kat drive it suddenly makes it seem a million times more exciting. Shame Phil doesn't agree.

Whether it's because he's not comfortable with a woman taking charge (hypocrite - where would he be without super solicitor Ms Ritchie Scott and her magical powers of getting any Mitchell off the legal hook?), but Phil's not tempted by Kat's suggestion of staging a robbery at an insurance company. After some cat and mouse mind games where both try to get the upper hand over the other (this could so easily turn into an affair…), Kat reckons she's got Phil where she wants him - can she convince him to be in on the job?

Denise digs into Raymond's past

Having son Raymond back in her life is a dream come true for Denise, or at least it would be if she could connect with the kid. There's trauma and bewilderment behind those cute little eyes, no wonder considering what he's been through.

Confessing to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) her struggle to bond with the little boy she gave away, Dee is advised by the caring cop to reach out to Raymond's adoptive family to find out more about her child's missing years. We know his granny was a pistol-packing underworld crime boss with a soulful singing voice, but what secrets from the past emerge when Denise visits Raymond's dead dad's church and starts asking questions?

Gray gets help

Shirley continues to keep a maternal eye on Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), and believes enough time has passed since she found him with that lighter in his hand about to do something very drastic - he needs to his kids back.

Shaky Gray is not so sure he can trust himself, and is antsy when Whitney Dean (Shona Mcgarty) brings Mackenzie and Mia to visit, insisting they've missed their daddy. Kindly Whit (the Square's answer to Mary Poppins) offers to help look after the children once he they move back home, but is Gray really ready for the responsibility after the horror of Chantelle's death?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Recent events have jeopardised the romance between Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), and there's no sign of the situation calming down this week. Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) tries to help both parties, providing an understanding ear for Lo and making sure Jay is looking after himself. Hang on, who's looking after Hun after her drink-spiking ordeal? Surely Jay and Lola's little high school dramas are slightly insignificant compared to that?

Putting up - and putting up with - Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) proves Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is a better person than you or I, but her patience finally wears thin and she makes noises about her best mate moving out and giving her some space. Then Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) fills Shazzer in on the real reason she chucked her deceitful son out of the family home…

