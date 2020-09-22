Here are your EastEnders spoilers for 28th September - 2nd October 2020.

Linda back on the booze

The Carters being out of the Queen Vic may still feel somewhat unsettling to viewers, but at least it means Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is away from the temptation of all-you-can-neck booze and can manage the alcoholism that almost destroyed her life. Well, she was until this week.

At the Prince Albert's 'drag bingo' night (fingers crossed Drag Race star Courtney Act crops up in a cameo following her stint in Neighbours) L gets involved and forms a team with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Max Branning (Jake Wood). Hoping to let her hair down proves difficult, and not just because of the amount of pins that famous donut up-do must need, with eagle-eyed Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) watching his wife like a hawk from behind the bar. He's also suspicious of Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and her bizarre fascination with his family, but that plot is on a low background simmer for now. Alas, anxious Linda has a wobble on the sobriety wagon and takes a sneaky sip of alcohol while nobody's looking. Except someone is - Max. Will he dob her in to Mick?

Callum exposed as a grass to Phil

Callum Highway was fast-tracked at Walford nick during EastEnders' transmission break (when are we going to get some flashbacks to those lost months like Hollyoaks have treated us to?). As well as a nice desk and more responsibility, that also means he's now part of the police force's vendetta against the Mitchells, which jeopardises his romance with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

This week, gangster Danny 'Barry Grant from Brookside' Hardcastle (Paul Usher) emerges snarling from the shadows and accuses the rookie cop of stitching him up over the flashily-filmed warehouse job, where Ben was caught on incriminating CCTV footage. Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) interrupts their edgy exchange and rival Danny tells him he caught Callum rifling through his paperwork - his son's boyfriend is a grass… Where do Callum's loyalties really lie?

Stuart and Rainie's wedding disaster

Callum's buffoonish big brother Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks), which provides some welcome light relief in a rather heavy week in Walford.

Of course nothing goes to plan for this unlucky pair - there's a mix-up with the bridal gown, and the groom gets locked in the hearse (why hire a wedding car when you've got a fancy motor at your disposal?), while Callum may be too busy getting beaten up by underworld villains to be at his sibling's side. Remember when Stuart and Rainie were both baddies, social pariahs who systematically tried to wreck their families' lives driven by toxic grudges and borderline sociopathic tendencies? Now here we are throwing confetti and wishing them well. How times change.

Max threatens Ian

Ian Beale's financial chickens come home to roost when Max confronts his business partner over stealing his money to buy the Vic. Rudely interrupting Ian on top pretentious form trying to impress a member of the council to win a lucrative catering contract, Max is at his shouty best as demands his cash back, threatening huge consequences.

Sporting that scaredy cat look we first saw when Phil flushed his head down the loo in the 1990s, Ian promises to pay Mr Branning back as soon as he can. However, a meeting with his solicitor throws a spanner in the works and Ian realises cashflow may be a problem. He'll have to get creative with that spreadsheet to settle his debt.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) makes preparations for daughter Chantelle's funeral and faces the upsetting task of going through old family photos. Wanting to do his bit and show his support, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) helps out and the grieving parents are soon in tears. Emotions take over and the pair are soon leaning in for a kiss - only to be stopped from a full-on snog by the unexpected arrival of son-in-law Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). And rules on social distancing protocols.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) thinks there's something not right with Denise Fox (Diane Parish), as she gets increasingly tetchy and keeps disappearing with no explanation. While the copper is also preoccupied with daughter Amy Mitchell (Abbie Burke) and her accusations of teacher Isaac Baptiste's (Stevie Basaula) drug taking, he finally has it out with Dee and asks her outright - is his other half having an affair?

If you're looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.