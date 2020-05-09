Here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 11th and Friday 15th May.

Jean has a seizure

Concern has been growing for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) of late with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) in particular taking note of her behaviour and being alarmed to learn she had stopped taking her medication. This week sees the situation worsen and Kush is forced to call for back up when he confides in Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) about how worried he is. When he is told that Jean has been calling the police over Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) disappearance, despite Whitney returning home safe and well, he knows that something needs to be done. He and Shirley are shocked when Jean unleashes her fury on Whitney, accusing her of lying to make her look silly, and later Shirley herself is on the receiving end of one of her outbursts. When Jean storms out, Shirley and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) head out to find her and when they do, she has suffered a seizure and is in a bad way. Will Jean be OK?

Keegan catches a break

Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) has been protesting his innocence from the moment he was arrested for assaulting a police officer. A conveniently damaged bodycam has made it a case of his word against the police and his frustrations have been growing that he is facing prison for something he knows he didn't do. Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) has found himself at odds with Keegan since it happened with him seemingly refusing to believe his innocence - adamant that everything will come down to whether the footage of the incident can be restored. When a witness comes forward with a video of what happened, Keegan is furious when Jack again asks him outright whether he did it or not. The video does indeed show he didn't do it and while he celebrates, Jack cautions him to keep the footage to himself for the time being. Will a resentful Keegan listen?

Lola fears for her secret

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) has been full of regret since she slept with Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) following a rough patch with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) over her pregnancy that she since had terminated. Whilst her and Jay have reconciled, she opted not to tell him about her indiscretion and the secret has been weighing heavily on her ever since. With Jay and Peter about to start working together, her paranoia is heightened and she is terrified that a slip up will end up causing the end of her relationship. When Peter walks is as Lola and Jay are sharing an intimate moment, his mention of their rough patch triggers alarm bells for Jay who wants to know how he knew about it. Saying that she only told him about the abortion, Jay understands and remains supportive. But Lola can't take much more and begs Peter to promise to keep the secret to himself. What will Peter say?

Elsewhere on EastEnders...

Rainie Cross (Tanya Franks) continues to explore options as she considers all options with her divorce from Max Branning (Jake Wood). When it is made clear to her that she can have half of his assets, she begins to think some research may be in order.

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) continues to struggle with the fallout from the revelations about Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and this week sees him caught up in an embarrassing situation that he instantly regrets.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) prepares for his operation this week as his hearing has been getting worse as the weeks have gone by. But he may not be getting support from Callum Highway (Tony Clay) after the latter takes issue with Ben digging for police information.

