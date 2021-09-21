6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray manipulates Whitney and Janine has a new scheme

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) agrees to explore the possibility of romance with Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) unaware he’s manipulating her to get what he wants. Is she in danger?

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) sets her sights on a business opportunity, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) confronts Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) over their kiss, and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) meddles in his daughter’s romance.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 27th September – 1st October 2021.

Gray manipulates Whitney

Woeful Whitney reckons her singing career is over before it’s begun, thanks to the unfortunate incident at her last gig. Gray asks her on a date but Whit insists she’s not ready to move on from Kush, so the sneaky solicitor pulls some strings and gets agent Jen Glover (Kate Robbins) to give Ms Dean another gig to cheer her up. It has the desired effect and Whit agrees to giving romance a go with Gray…

The controlling killer’s attempt to make Whitney fall for him threaten to backfire when she gets the chance of a job on a cruise ship. Horrified at the thought of losing her to the high seas, Gray secretly meddles to stop the object of his affection leaving Walford. How far is he prepared to go to keep Whit where he wants her? Or will she be able to escape his clutches before becoming his next victim?

Janine takes over the Vic?

It’s the morning after the night before for Janine, who has some explaining to do when exasperated daughter Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) finds Zack Hudson (James Farrar) sneaking around having spent the night with her minxy mother. Knowing she has to change her ways so she can regain custody, and trust, of Scarlett, Janine vows to find a job.

That proves to be pretty impossible considering there’s bad blood with most of Walford’s residents, though there are some folk newer to the area who don’t know the extent of Janine’s poisonous past. Honing in on unsuspecting Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) when she spies her struggling behind the bar with the Carters away, Janine offers to give her a hand and wangles a trial shift. She won’t stop there, and if scheming Ms Butcher hasn’t tried to take over the Queen Vic by Halloween we’d be very surprised…

Suki denies kissing Honey

It’s been beyond awkward at the Minute Mart since Suki got sloshed and tried to snog Honey after one too many free cocktails at the Pride of Walford awards. Hun has awkwardly tried to brush it off and move on, but her embarrassed boss is behaving super cold to her employee, clearly mortified at giving into her attraction.

Honey asks for time off to take Janet Mitchell (Grace) to a big audition this week, and Suki is deliberately difficult making relations between them even worse. Keen to clear the air, Honey stands up to Suki and tells her to stop giving her a hard time just because she didn’t respond to her amorous advances – only for Mama Panesar to deny all knowledge of the ill-fated kiss…

Can Harvey break up Dana and Bobby?

Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) is shaken following her attack at the hands of racist thugs, as is protective dad Harvey who blames Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) for putting his daughter in danger by supporting his plans for a new mosque. Rejecting her dad’s pleas to end things, Dana and Bobby’s romance intensifies as he admits he loves her, so Harvey tries another tactic to cause problems for the pair.

Unhappy that Dana is deferring university to spend more time with Bobby, Harvey leans on the Beale boy to convince the teen to start her studies this year as planned. Bobby reluctantly agrees to discuss it with his girlfriend, only for Harvey’s meddling to backfire with disastrous consequences. Well, disastrous for Bobby – Harvey ends up pretty pleased with himself. Has he successfully engineered a split?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) hopes he can reunite with Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) when they join forces to smooth relations between Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) and the Highways to save the surrogacy after accusations that Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) is back on drugs. Tiff admits her and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) pretended to be an item to teach him a lesson and starts to soften towards her cheating spouse, only for an upsetting letter and an unexpected encounter to threaten the reconciliation. Who is the mystery person buying Tiff bottles of champagne? Does Keegan have a rival?

Foiled at her attempts to whisk Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) off to Trinidad for good, Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) seethes as her son makes plans to move in with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold). Isaac seems stable and ready to rebuild his life after his schizophrenic breakdown, but Sheree firmly believes mother knows best and clings onto hope she can get her own way. And she’s prepared to play dirty…