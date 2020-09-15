Here are your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 21st and Friday 25th September 2020.

Suspicions grow surrounding Gray

It is a dark week for the Taylor family as they return from their holiday to some devastating news, and they soon learn that Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) may not have been the person they all thought he was.

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) soon tries to get to the bottom of what happened and is confused when he sees that Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) has Chantelle's memory box and quizzes him as to the reason why. Keerat is forced to explain that Chantelle was planning to leave Gray and it was she that asked him to fetch it and, when Kheerat stresses how unhappy she was with Gray and speculates that he could have harmed her deliberately, Mitch's suspicions are piqued. As for Gray, he is questioned by the police and decides that he could use Kheerat's feelings for his wife to his advantage...

Stacey arrives back in Walford

It has been some time since Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) was banished from Walford by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and it would be fair to say that she does not have the happiest of homecomings - falling out with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) almost immediately after walking back into Walford.

She also has Martin to contend with and he makes it clear that he does approve of the things that she has been doing while she has been away. Stacey makes it clear that she does not plan on being home for long, but Ruby insists that she needs to stay as otherwise, Martin will not be able to see his children. While Ruby does the right thing defending Martin, she is concerned that Stacey's return may have reignited old feelings for him, despite his insistence that it has not. Will Ruby continue to grow suspicious of Stacey?

Ben faces more problems

Wherever Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) goes, trouble does not seem to be far behind him and now his boyfriend, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is also finding himself in a tough spot. The problems stem from Ben's need to get revenge on Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) and the discovery of Ben on CCTV from the warehouse robbery.

With the police still uncertain whether Callum has any knowledge of all the dodgy things Ben has been up to, he remains in a tight spot at work. Meanwhile, Ben himself is being questioned down at the station and the holes in his story are ringing alarm bells for them. And it is not just Ben that they have their sights on as Phil is the one they really want. Will the two Mitchell men be able to find a way to shake off the police, and will Callum and Ben's relationship survive their attempts to do so?

Sharon has issues with Ian

Taking over The Queen Vic was meant to be a fresh start for Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and she was thrilled that she would have her oldest friend, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) by her side. But she soon realises how difficult Ian can be following his admission of love and starts to think she may be better off walking away altogether.

The two clash when Ian grows frustrated with trying to pay Max Branning (Jake Wood) back and while he does apologise, the atmosphere between them remains frosty. But Sharon's suspicions about Ian are piqued and now that she knows that he purchased the pub through deception, and the fact that he is starting to treat her like just another barmaid, she starts to rethink her position. But will Sharon simply walk away from the boozer that she loves, or will she start looking for a way to make Ian the one to leave?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Amy Mitchell (Abbie Burke) has a bit of a crush on Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) and, as a result, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) tells him that he cannot tutor her anymore. When he later finds a stash of drugs on the floor and takes it to throw it away, she tells everyone that she saw him taking it. Isaac protests his innocence, but will anyone believe that Amy has made it all up?

Hearing about all the problems that Jean (Gillian Wright) has been experiencing while she has been away, Stacey confides to Kat (Jessie Wallace) that she is worried that the relationship with her mum will be forever damaged due to her not being there for her. Is she right, or will Jean be able to just be happy that her daughter has returned?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.