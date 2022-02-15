Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) have a violent showdown that could have fatal consequences - will one of them die in the fight?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 21st – 25th February 2022.

Gray and Kheerat's deadly showdown

Kheerat and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) know that every moment Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams) spends with Gray puts her in deeper danger, though provoking the abusive villain may make things worse. Worried Whit warns Kheerat to tread carefully, advice he ignores when he heads off to meet Mr Atkins, determined to make him admit he murdered Chantelle.

The men confront each other and accusations are made, as shocking secrets that have been simmering for weeks start to boil over. Tempers explode until the pair's ding-dong turns violent and fists are soon flying, leaving one of them fighting for their life. Will Kheerat kill Gray, or could the killer claim another victim?

Kat proposes to Phil

Kat can't help herself and carries on flirting with other fellas to make Phil jealous, which works a treat when the Mitchell meathead blows his top at the sight of his ex moving on. When Tommy is beaten up Kat fumes to learn Phil knew her boy was being bullied and didn't tell her - it's the last straw and Ms Slater announces she and the kids are moving out.

While packing her bags Kat stumbles across some paperwork on Mitchell faaamily business she clearly wasn't supposed to see, but curiosity gets the better of her so she starts reading… Stunned at what Phil has been hiding, Kat realises she wants to fight for her relationship and makes the snap decision to ask Phil to marry her!

Tommy's terror

As the shock proposal is taking place, the bullying gets worse for poor old Tommy. Bragging to his tormentors that Walford's hardest man is his stepdad and will kick them into touch backfires when Phil forgets to pick him up from school, and the lad gets another pasting.

Tommy is too scared to go to school the next day so Phil offers to teach him how to stand up for himself. True to form, Phil ends up pushing Tommy too hard causing the kid to strop off. Later, the bullies come to the Square spoiling for another fight with their victim so a terrified Tommy hides in the derelict Argee Bargee. Yes, the same place where Tina Carter's dead body is just waiting to be discovered…

Suki lashes out at Honey

The bad blood between the Slaters and the Panesars leads to a very public row where Suki demands action is taken with regards to the questionable hygiene of Stacey's Baps (the food van, that is), otherwise she'll lodge an official complaint which could get the business shut down.

In retaliation, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) deliberately park the truck in front of the Minute Mart just to wind up snotty Suki, but it's new market inspector Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) that Mama P takes it out on. Lashing out at her former friend, Suki warns her to sort it or she'll get her fired! It's bad timing for Hun as she's due her first performance review - will spiteful Suki see to it she's sacked?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Keen to keep Pearl at her posh private school even though she can't afford the fees, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) applies for a scholarship and is encouraged by Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to make a video to go with it. When he loans her a load of top-notch technical equipment he got from a mate to make the clip look professional, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) playfully points out to Kim that Howie is going out of his way to impress her. Could the Kimfluencer have an admirer?

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) may not agree with the path Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) has taken, but he genuinely regrets turning his back on his troubled son and is eager to make amends. Unfortunately it appears Aaron doesn't feel the same, and Harv has no luck getting on the prison's approved contact list so he can clear the air. Will father and son ever speak again?