6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Janine and Phil trapped in fire and Stacey returns

Fire rages in Albert Square as Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) are trapped in a blaze, can they be saved before they burn to death?

Advertisement

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) panics when she goes into labour during a row with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Martin Fowler (James Bye) visits Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in prison as Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) admits the truth, and Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) attacks Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 13th – 17th September 2021.

Who dies in fire horror?

Picking up directly from the previous week’s doof-doof, Janine is trapped upstairs at the Mitchells’ with Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) as a fire rages down in the kitchen while Phil lies unconscious having been bashed with a bat on the bonce by Shirley Carter (Linda Henry). Janine and the kids try to escape the rising flames flickering around the Mitchell patriarch – and worrying close to a gas cylinder. Eventually, the neighbours notice smoke emerging from outside.

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) and Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) are squaring off in the Square as the anniversary of Chantelle’s death triggers difficult memories, but their rivalry is put aside when they spot the fire and both blokes bravely head inside. An almighty explosion goes off and we’re left wondering if the inferno will claim any lives, and who will be held responsible?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Linda’s baby in danger

Across at the Queen Vic flat, Linda is getting it in the neck from a suspicious Jack who demands to know once and for all if Max is the father of her baby. L is desperate to preserve the lie that Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is the daddy but the stress is too much and her waters break!

Mick is distracted by the blaze then realises one of the ambulances called to the Square is pulling up at the Vic, not Phil’s place. Can Mick and the medics get to his wife in time for the birth of their baby? In other Carter drama, Mick is then stunned when Shirl confides in him about attacking Phil and fears she could have started the fire…

Ruby confesses and Stacey returns

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is arrested for growing drugs in her garage and is so beside herself with worry she collapses at the police station. Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) tells Martin that Ruby knew about Jean’s weed stash and when he sees a text on his wife’s phone he’s riled to realise she shopped his former mother-in-law.

Martin fumes at the betrayal and secretly visits ex-wife Stacey in prison, filling her in on her ex-BFF’s antics and apologising for being fooled by her. Stace urges Martin to deal with Ruby, while Jean fears she’s about to join her daughter behind bars thanks to Ms Allen’s antics. Martin confronts Rube about her lies and she finally admits she framed Stacey for assault to get her sent down. But there’s a twist – rumbled Rube might be pregnant, and hopes that will be enough to stop Martin reporting her. Where do Martin’s loyalties lie?

Tiffany V Dotty

It’s getting untenable for Tiffany to be living under the same roof as Dotty, seeing as she keeps nicking her stuff like clothes, make-up, her husband… Miffed Tiff tells Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) to give minxy Ms Cotton her marching orders or she’ll pack her bags, so her auntie arranges for them to let off some steam by enrolling them in a boxercise class at the gym.

What should be a distraction only fuels the fighting as Dotty also takes the class, and Tiffany’s temper soars. The rivals are paired up and Tiff doesn’t hold back, subjecting Dotty to a pasting that has to be broken up by Sonia and Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill_. Tiff storms out and Son is left despairing, can the girls ever put the incident with Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) behind them?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

Sonia is fed up of trying to play peacemaker between Dotty and Tiff, so she gets a spring in her step when chatted up by a guy called Ethan at the gym. He seems super keen and doesn’t waste time in arranging a date with the nurse, though when he comes to collect her Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) immediately has reservations about his daughter’s new beau. Is he just being overprotective, or has Sonia picked a wrong’un?

Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) nervously wait for surrogate Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) to have her latest scan, and there’s relief all round when the teen produces the latest picture of their unborn bubba. However, there’s something else on Rainie’s mind and she’s soon heading off on a mission to get some much-needed answers – but to who, and about what?