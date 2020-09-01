Here are your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 7th September to Friday 11th September.

Dotty threatens Ian and Sharon's fresh start

The Queen Vic has been home to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) since they went into lockdown and the two have been getting the pub ready for its reopening. With the investigation into the boat crash now concluded, the evidence is returned and that includes the infamous bust of Queen Victoria - which Ian delights in putting back in its rightful place.

But when Sharon sees it, she is stunned and it causes her to relive the events of the Thames and the pain she is feeling over the loss of her son- especially as Dennis's belongings were not returned to her. Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) faces her court hearing and she and Ian have come to a deal whereby he will drop the charges against her if she stays quiet about her knowledge of how Dennis died. But she does not stick to her side of the deal and following more clashes with him, she marches over to The Vic and tells Sharon everything. A stunned Sharon is left to process what she has been told, but will Ian be able to talk himself out of it?

Chantelle plots her next move

While he may look like a kind and respectable lawyer to most in Walford, Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) has a dark side that he has been inflicting on his wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) for some time. But as we catch up on them following the break, we learn that Chantelle is ready to start fighting back.

As Gray continues to try and assert control over her by taking away her credit cards and putting a tracker app on her phone, she decides to seek out another lawyer, one that can help her divorce Gray and get free from his grip. Stunned by how much money it will cost her, she turns to Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) to see if he would be able to help her out with a loan to cover the costs. While Kheerat helps with as much money as he can and the two grow close when she tells him she wants a divorce, Chantelle has no idea that she just made his already tricky financial situation so much worse...

Callum makes a shocking discovery

While Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) prepares for his cochlear implant switch on, he decides that it is time he showed Callum Highway (Tony Clay) just how much he means to him- by giving him a key to the Mitchell home and pledging his commitment to him in the process.

Unfortunately for Ben, what should be a happy time is soon marred when Callum is given a job at work and, despite it seemingly being a mundane one, it soon proves to be a lot more than he bargained for. Tasked with trawling through CCTV footage from a warehouse job, Callum's boredom soon turns to horror when he spots a shadowy figure in the background - one that he knows all too well. Faced with the knowledge that the police's quest to get Danny Hardcastle now involves Ben, Callum is torn over whether to pass the evidence on or not. Will he confront Ben about what he knows, and could this spell the end of their romance?

Mick and Linda start their new lives

It is the start of a new era for the Carter family as, for the first time since arriving on the Square in 2013, they are no longer the faces behind the bar at The Vic. Adjusting to a life so different to what they know proves to be difficult for both Linda and Mick (Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer) with Mick, in particular, struggling with what he wants to do next.

Linda now has a job at the Laundrette, but Mick's job search is proving to be long and unsuccessful- until he gets an offer of a job at The Albert from Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White). Unfortunately, Tina is unaware that Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) has already been offered the position and Mick does not hesitate is stepping aside so she can have it. While it was a noble gesture, Mick finds himself back at square one and as for Frankie, she now has her work cut out for her when it comes to impressing Tina.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) learns that Ian has played Max Branning (Jake Wood) and used his money to help buy The Vic for Sharon this week and, while being shocked at her son's deception, she also cautions him that he will face an angry Max if he finds out. It looks as though Ian's enemy list could be continuing to grow...

Facing money troubles due to identity theft, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) resorts to insurance fraud and has the perfect accomplice in Vinny (Shiv Jalota). But she changes her mind at the last minute and hopes to put a stop to the plan, but it appears she is too late and the consequences could be deadly for one Albert Square resident.

