6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Callum in stabbing drama and Phil’s proposition for Kat

Copper Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is caught up in a violent incident this week that ends in a stabbing, and there are huge repercussions for him and husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Advertisement

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has a proposition for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) hears a revelation from grandson Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) then confesses a secret of her own, and Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) delves into the past.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 7th – 11th June 2021.

Callum Stabbing drama

Callum is conflicted after Ben asks him to quit the police force and has much on his mind – should he follow his career ambitions or his heart? While pondering his future him and cop colleague Fitzy (Sam Buchanan) track down the mugger who attacked Kat last week, but their attempt to apprehend them turns violent and Fitzy is stabbed.

Blaming himself for not protecting his mate – who was about propose to his girlfriend – Callum is wracked with guilt. Unable to confide in hubby Ben, who insists discussing police work is off limits as it will inevitably lead to arguments, Callum keeps a lid on his feelings and quietly starts to fall apart. Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) clocks something’s wrong with her ex, so will Callum open up to her before he has a complete breakdown?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What’s Vi’s secret?

Vi and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) haven’t exactly hit it off, and the niggly nan thinks she can find a more suitable suitor for her precious grandson Stuart. When she decides classy Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is a better match than rough and ready Rainie, Stu loses his rag and tells Vi him and his wife are embarking on surrogacy with Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) – although the Highways start having doubts next week as they worry Ms Taylor’s crash diet won’t work and could jeopardise her conception chances.

All of a sudden, vicious-tongued Vi is nice as pie to her granddaughter-in-law, who is immediately suspicious. Is the prospect of a great grandchild the motivation for Vi to announce she’s staying in Walford? There’s more to it, as she confides a secret to Rainie that sheds light on why she won’t leave…

Kat and Phil mix business with pleasure

Making Kat and Phil a couple was a genius idea, and while we weren’t under any illusions it would be unicorns and picnics there’s been far more misunderstandings and shouting matches than we thought there might be. Though it’s all part of the fun of putting two of the soap’s most dynamic personalities together.

This week Phil realises he’s got to prove himself and makes a surprise suggestion – he wants to buy the legendary laundrette for them to run together. Thinking it’s another front for money laundering or some other dodgy Mitchell scam Kat says no, but Phil insists it’s straight up and he wants to leave a legit legacy for little Raymond. Will Kat don the iconic tabard as worn by the likes of Dot and Pauline and start moaning about Mr Papadopolous?

Isaac’s shock discovery

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is concerned as she notices Isaac is starting to behave strangely, which viewers know is because he’s stopped taking his medication for schizophrenia without seeking medical advice. The long-term plan for the slow burning storyline is to explore attitudes to mental health among the young black male community, something rarely tackled in soap before now.

Erratic Isaac becomes fixated with his late brother Paul, and is alarmed to learn he was involved with notorious gangster Johnny Allen, departed dad of Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton). Realising Paul led quite a chequered life leads Isaac to delve deeper into the past, leaving Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) worried about the potential impact on his son…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

The clock is ticking and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is increasingly aware she soon won’t be able to conceal her baby bump behind a large handbag or a baggy trench coat, which means telling Max she’s expecting their child. L asks after her ex and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) informs her Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) has taken little Abi to visit his brother in Paris. Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) insists Max needs to know the truth about the pregnancy, but the situation is about to get even more complicated… Is that possible?

Love is in the air chez Beale, with mixed results. Terry ‘Rocky’ Cant (Brian Conley) sets his sights on Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), only to be rebuffed when he asks her out, while Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) shows up at Walford East looking for ‘Robert’, making Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) panic his fake alter ego is about to be rumbled. How long can he maintain his fake facade, especially when Dana asks if they can go back to his place?