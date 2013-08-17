Unlucky-in-love Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is to go on date with Tara (Liz May Brice), a mysterious woman who comes to stay at the B&B for a few days. But is she just after his new-found money?

Advertisement

After a big win on the horses, Billy is certainly quick to flash the cash, catching Tara’s attention in the process. She keenly agrees to go on a date with him and Billy is thrilled at the prospect.