Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) fear of water is to resurface next week after Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) convinces the Walford locals to sign up to his daughter Janet's sponsored swim.

Mick's terror of water stems from an incident as a child when a desperate Shirley (Linda Henry) attempted to drown him in the bath. But in scenes to be shown on Monday 23 June, Mick will agree to take part in the fundraising event despite the fact that he can't swim and is petrified of what's involved.