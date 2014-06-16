EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter faces his fear of water with a sponsored swim - first look pictures
And Danny Dyer's character will get help with his phobia from Ian Beale
Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) fear of water is to resurface next week after Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) convinces the Walford locals to sign up to his daughter Janet's sponsored swim.
Mick's terror of water stems from an incident as a child when a desperate Shirley (Linda Henry) attempted to drown him in the bath. But in scenes to be shown on Monday 23 June, Mick will agree to take part in the fundraising event despite the fact that he can't swim and is petrified of what's involved.
Determined not to be beaten, Mick tackles things head on but finds that his fears get the better of him. But by the end of the week, the Vic landlord finally fights his demons and faces the water with the help of Ian (Adam Woodyatt). And it seems that the experience is set to help a grieving Ian just as much as Mick...