"You took your time," he scolded.

"I got here in the end," she replied, having teased viewers for the past week that she was actually getting her kicks from Jake, the jittery alcoholic chef who you wouldn't trust with a butter knife never mind a meat cleaver.

But Jake was, of course, the red herring: he was back at his flat fretting about the imminent departure of both wife and daughter to Dubai. Maybe he'll end up seeking some relationship from Max who, since Tanya's exit, has bounced back by trying it on with Kirsty, Stacey, Jane and now Lucy.

The signs that Max was up to his old tricks were there for those that chose to look - him checking his phone for texts, Lucy's comments about Max being "all right" and treating his daughters like adults...

Then there's Lauren and Lucy's business partnership, a double act that's ripe to be ruined should this subterfuge come out. "You're my best mate," said Lauren as she wondered where she'd be in a year's time.

For Lucy the answer is more clear: thanks to a well-publicised murder plot, she'll be six feet under in Walford cemetery. If Lauren finds out about Max's late-night B&B bookings (there's more to come tomorrow, see below), then you've got to wonder whether she'll be the one to finish Lucy off.

