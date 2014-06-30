Could the Carter clan be expanding even further? It certainly seems that way judging by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who, in next week's episodes, tells Mick (Danny Dyer) that she wants another baby.

Linda makes the declaration during scenes to be shown on Tuesday 8 July as she marks her birthday with a surprise party. After spending the day with all kids (soldier son Lee makes a return in time for the celebrations), Linda gets in a sentimental mood and decides that she'd like to get pregnant again.