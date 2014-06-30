EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter to tell Mick that she wants another baby, reveals Kellie Bright
The Vic's landlady is feeling broody following her birthday celebrations
Could the Carter clan be expanding even further? It certainly seems that way judging by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who, in next week's episodes, tells Mick (Danny Dyer) that she wants another baby.
Linda makes the declaration during scenes to be shown on Tuesday 8 July as she marks her birthday with a surprise party. After spending the day with all kids (soldier son Lee makes a return in time for the celebrations), Linda gets in a sentimental mood and decides that she'd like to get pregnant again.
"Linda's just turned 37 and I think she's having quite a common reaction," Kellie Bright tells RadioTimes.com. "A lot of my friends who had their children in their 20s suddenly started saying, 'maybe I want another baby'. It's all about a women feeling that if she doesn't do it now, then it won't happen at all."
But the big question is: does husband Mick want the same thing? Judging by these newly released images, it seems that the news is met with a certain amount of shock from the Queen Vic's landlord...