EastEnders spoilers: Kat gets her claws into a new man - first look pictures
A double date puts a smile on Kat's face - but is Bianca as impressed with her fella?
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) with a real smile on her face, but it looks like a new man in her life is making a good impression.
In an episode set to air in the coming weeks, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) will convince Kat to go on a double date, insisting it will help her to get over Alfie, but Kat isn’t keen to be set up with someone she hasn’t seen before.
Yet when a reluctant Kat arrives at the Vic, she is surprised to find that her blind date is actually very attractive. However, Bianca is less than pleased with her match, leaving her jealously watching Kat as she continues to enjoy herself. Find out how the evening pans out on Monday 19 August.