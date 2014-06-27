Jean Slater exited Walford last year to start a new life with allotment-owning boyfriend Ollie, but looks set to return in a worse condition than when she left, judging by these photos released by the BBC.

Speaking recently about Jean's comeback, Gillian Wright commented: "I feel very honoured to be asked to reprise my role as Jean Slater, for a short while.The storyline promises to be challenging and exciting! I look forward to playing again with old friends and new and to pick up the special relationship between Stacey and Jean."

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "We are so pleased to have Gillian back with us to reprise her role as Jean Slater, albeit briefly. Stacey and Jean have such a rich, loving but difficult history. There is still so much to plumb between them as we delve deeper into what it means to have bi-polar disorder as a mother but also as a daughter. There are some truly heartbreaking scenes ahead for our audience."

Although the character hasn't featured since September 2013, Jean was referenced recently as being the current carer of Stacey's daughter Lily while her mum serves time in prison after confessing to killing Archie Mitchell.