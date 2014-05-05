EastEnders spoilers: Jake Stone to be arrested for Lucy's murder
But did the jittery sous-chef really commit the crime?
Walford's police force are set to swoop next week when they arrest sous-chef Jake Stone (Jamie Lomas) for the murder of Lucy Beale.
In scenes to be shown on Monday 12 May, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) will be seen awaiting news from the police regarding a statement she's made about Jake. When she later sees him talking to a grieving Peter (Ben Hardy), she demands he stay away. But as a result of her earlier actions, the investigating officers make their arrest as the residents of Albert Square look on in shock.
On Peter's reaction to the news, actor Ben Hardy says: "Peter doesn't have any suspicions up to the moment when Jake is arrested. He just thought it was going to be some random person. It didn't really occur to him that it could be someone he knew or was close to. But when the arrest happens, it triggers a load of other stuff for Jake. Did he do it, though? I really don't know."