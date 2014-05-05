Walford's police force are set to swoop next week when they arrest sous-chef Jake Stone (Jamie Lomas) for the murder of Lucy Beale.

Advertisement

In scenes to be shown on Monday 12 May, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) will be seen awaiting news from the police regarding a statement she's made about Jake. When she later sees him talking to a grieving Peter (Ben Hardy), she demands he stay away. But as a result of her earlier actions, the investigating officers make their arrest as the residents of Albert Square look on in shock.