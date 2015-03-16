Kush opens up to Shabnam about his past, but she is left feeling disappointed when he tells her that he isn’t ready to re-marry after she begs him to commit.

Rebecca and Sonia fight - and Rebecca tells Sonia she wishes she wasn’t her mum. Sonia tries to reason with Martin and, when she is faced with choosing Rebecca or Tina, she makes a decision about her future.

Alfie does his best to support Kat and the boys when he swallows his pride and accepts a job cleaning the market.

Battle lines are drawn between Roxy and Ineta when the latter refuses to go to school. But could the reason be something to do with the bruises on her arm?

And Cindy questions her role as a mum when it becomes clear that Jane has bonded with Beth while they've been away. By Tuesday, Cindy is resorting to desperate measures and her world comes crashing down when she's forced to deal with the consequences of her actions...

You can watch your 60-second guide to next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

