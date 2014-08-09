Yet despite all this, actor Matt Di Angelo doesn't see much in the way of a future for the pair of them: "It's true, Dean and Lauren are going to get together - but it's nothing serious," he recently told Inside Soap. "It was fun for me, being in bed with Jacqueline Jossa, who plays Lauren. But I don't think Dean cares too much for Lauren. She's just a distraction and I can imagine he's thinking about Linda the whole time."

But does Lauren also really see Dean as something of a distraction as she tries to bury her feelings for Peter Beale? Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 18 August.