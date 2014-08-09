EastEnders spoilers: Dean Wicks sleeps with Lauren Branning - first look picture
But do the pair really have feelings for each other?
There's a new romance in Albert Square in the coming weeks as Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) spend the night together.
Lauren will be seen flirting with Dean before accepting an invitation to go round to his place. After the pair spend the night together, Lauren is upset when Dean tells her their relationship is casual. However, when he sees Lauren's hurt reaction, he quickly changes his mind.
Yet despite all this, actor Matt Di Angelo doesn't see much in the way of a future for the pair of them: "It's true, Dean and Lauren are going to get together - but it's nothing serious," he recently told Inside Soap. "It was fun for me, being in bed with Jacqueline Jossa, who plays Lauren. But I don't think Dean cares too much for Lauren. She's just a distraction and I can imagine he's thinking about Linda the whole time."
But does Lauren also really see Dean as something of a distraction as she tries to bury her feelings for Peter Beale? Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 18 August.