The passion between Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) and David Wicks (Michael French) is set to be reignited on Christmas Day. In scenes to be shown on 25 December (8.30pm, BBC1), Carol will tell her ex that she’s still in love with him, leading to a festive kiss.

But Christmas is to be tinged with sadness when David learns that Carol is in need of a biopsy after her doctor receives the results of a recent mammogram.