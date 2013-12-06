EastEnders spoilers: Carol Jackson kisses David Wicks - first look pictures
But how will Carol's health concerns affect the pair of them over the festive season?
The passion between Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) and David Wicks (Michael French) is set to be reignited on Christmas Day. In scenes to be shown on 25 December (8.30pm, BBC1), Carol will tell her ex that she’s still in love with him, leading to a festive kiss.
But Christmas is to be tinged with sadness when David learns that Carol is in need of a biopsy after her doctor receives the results of a recent mammogram.
EastEnders revealed last month that the implications of Carol’s health concerns would be explored in the new year, with executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins promising “a story about women, about mothers and daughters, and ultimately about family. And with Lindsey Coulson, Michael French, Patsy Palmer and Natalie Cassidy giving powerhouse performances at its centre, this is a storyline that will inform, move, and shake up the audience as it shakes up the Jackson family”.