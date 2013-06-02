EastEnders spoilers: alcoholic Lauren in reckless escape from house arrest - first look pictures
When Tanya locks her daughter in at No 5 Albert Square, Lauren is soon taking drastic action
The troubles of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) look to be far from over as these new images released by the BBC highlight.
In scenes to be shown on Thursday 13 June, Lauren will be seen refusing to acknowledge that she has a problem with alcohol. But when Lauren gets drunk once too often, mum Tanya (Jo Joyner) feels that she has no other option but to lock her in the house.
However, after making various failed attempts to leave No 5, Lauren decides to take matters into her own hands. When Tanya goes to check on her daughter she is horrified to find the window open and Lauren trying to climb down. In her desperation to flee and get another drink, Lauren struggles and slips, but Max (Jake Wood) hares over to help after hearing the commotion. Tanya then rushes out, but Lauren runs off before they can stop her…