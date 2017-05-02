EastEnders: sparks fly between Whitney and Woody
The pair are getting close in next week's episodes
Woody looks set to get close to Whitney in next week's episodes of EastEnders, but does he have an ulterior motive?
The Queen Vic's new bar manager has already had a night of passion with Tina, but will turn his attention to Whitney after she gets an unsettling visit from Lee's mate Moose.
Scenes to be shown on Thursday 11 May see Whitney get a shock when Moose arrives to talk to her. Could he be bringing shock news about Lee?
Watch the video below:
Whitney is certainly left with a lot on her mind and - by Friday - will be seen opening up to Woody when the pair have a heart to heart.
As Woody offers some words of support, will Whitney start to take a shine to him? And should Woody's overtures be taken at face value? After all, some fans have speculated that his charm offensive might be masking malign intent - perhaps even a partnership with Max Branning. Is there more to Woody than meets the eye?
