Scenes to be shown on Thursday 11 May see Whitney get a shock when Moose arrives to talk to her. Could he be bringing shock news about Lee?

Whitney is certainly left with a lot on her mind and - by Friday - will be seen opening up to Woody when the pair have a heart to heart.

As Woody offers some words of support, will Whitney start to take a shine to him? And should Woody's overtures be taken at face value? After all, some fans have speculated that his charm offensive might be masking malign intent - perhaps even a partnership with Max Branning. Is there more to Woody than meets the eye?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

