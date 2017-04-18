EastEnders: Sonia leaves town again - find out when she'll be back
Don't worry - we haven't seen the last of actress Natalie Cassidy
Sonia Fowler has left town again in tonight's EastEnders following her brief return to Walford.
This evening's episode of the BBC1 soap saw Sonia opt to go back to Kettering after trying to sort out daughter Bex's problems with school bullies.
Events saw Sonia pay a visit to the headteacher at Walford High in order to report Madison and Alexandra's actions. But - at Bex's request - Sonia decided not to mention Louise Mitchell's involvement in the persecution of Bex.
Following a brief heart to heart with Bex in the cafe, Sonia was then seen exiting once again - but RadioTimes.com understands that Natalie Cassidy will be back on the Square later this year following the completion of her maternity leave.
Keen-eared listeners will have also heard a reference to Robbie, who Sonia revealed was actually currently living with her. The BBC revealed last night that actor Dean Gaffney - who plays luckless Robbie - will be returning to EastEnders in the coming weeks.
