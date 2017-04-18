Events saw Sonia pay a visit to the headteacher at Walford High in order to report Madison and Alexandra's actions. But - at Bex's request - Sonia decided not to mention Louise Mitchell's involvement in the persecution of Bex.

Following a brief heart to heart with Bex in the cafe, Sonia was then seen exiting once again - but RadioTimes.com understands that Natalie Cassidy will be back on the Square later this year following the completion of her maternity leave.

Keen-eared listeners will have also heard a reference to Robbie, who Sonia revealed was actually currently living with her. The BBC revealed last night that actor Dean Gaffney - who plays luckless Robbie - will be returning to EastEnders in the coming weeks.

