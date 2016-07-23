When Whitney is diagnosed with chlamydia next week, she soon grows paranoid about what Lee's family must be thinking.

But as Babe confronts Abi about her past actions and Whitney turns to Lauren for support, suspicions are soon forming about where the STI trail leads back to.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 1 August will then see Whitney confronting Lee and Abi about what's going on - but will the truth finally come out?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

