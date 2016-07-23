EastEnders showdown: Whitney confronts Abi - will the truth about her fling with Lee come out?
Will the chlamydia trail lead back to Abi in an upcoming episode?
Are the full details of Lee Carter's one-night stand with Abi Branning set to be exposed in an upcoming episode of EastEnders?
It certainly looks that way from these new images released by the BBC that show Whitney having a showdown with both Abi and boyfriend Lee…
When Whitney is diagnosed with chlamydia next week, she soon grows paranoid about what Lee's family must be thinking.
But as Babe confronts Abi about her past actions and Whitney turns to Lauren for support, suspicions are soon forming about where the STI trail leads back to.
Scenes to be shown on Monday 1 August will then see Whitney confronting Lee and Abi about what's going on - but will the truth finally come out?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.