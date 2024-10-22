When Ravi saw his injured and upset daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) after an altercation with older boy Mason, he jumped to the conclusion that Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) was responsible and dangled him off a bridge!

The terrifying altercation left poor Barney petrified, while Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) put in a call to stop the trains from running above for fear of an accident.

Barney's dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) demanded Ravi pull his son to safety or warned that there would be hell to pay, but it wasn't until Avani was alerted that the situation calmed.

Avani rushed to tell Ravi that Barney had done nothing wrong, and had merely covered for her as a friend.

Ravi finally let Barney go, and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) arrived on the scene, all set to arrest Ravi – until Barney lied that the whole thing had been a prank for his social media channel.

Free to go, Ravi went on to teach Mason a lesson, while Callum and Teddy knew full well that Ravi deserved to be punished. But there was nothing they could do in the eyes of the law.

Teddy, however, called elder son Harry (Elijah Holloway), and the pair came up with a plan to make Ravi pay.

They carefully considered their strategy, and soon the residents of Albert Square saw smoke billowing from the call centre.

As Teddy and Harry watched on, Ravi told dad Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry): "We've just made ourselves a new enemy."

With the feud between the Panesars and Mitchells well and truly ignited, how will Ravi retaliate?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.