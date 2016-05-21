EastEnders: shock aftermath of Bobby's attack on Jane revealed
Will Ian try to cover up his son's deadly actions?
Will Ian Beale cover up sinister son Bobby's latest horrific crime?
With Jane lying unconscious following Bobby's attack, Ian will be left with a desperate situation to deal with. Especially when Bobby confesses what he's done in front of a crowded Queen Vic!
Scenes to be shown tomorrow will see Ian jump in to protect Bobby, but is soon given a reality check by landlord Mick.
With events threatening to spiral out of control and poor Jane left fighting for her life, it seems that Bobby's reign of terror could soon be at an end.
Tuesday's episode will see Bobby arrested for the attack, but are there further shocks to come at the police station?
