Things heat up between Sharon and Kheerat in EastEnders – but Zack causes problems

It should be such an exciting week for Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) as her new business venture, the local gym, is set to open up for all the residents in EastEnders to enjoy. Only it does not get off to the start that she was hoping for. Quelle surprise!

Advertisement

Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Sharon’s newfound brother, is at the heart of the problem next week, when he gets drunk with Martin Fowler (James Bye) and is still worse for wear for the big launch. Not ideal. Alarm bells ring for Sharon and she asks Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) to keep an eye on him.

Realising he could be a liability, Kheerat decides to remove Zack from the situation altogether by locking him in the locker room and cranking the music up, so that nobody can hear him. Classic ‘Enders.

But when Zack is heard and released, tempers flare (understandably perhaps!) and Sharon’s big launch ends up being far more dramatic than she had hoped for.

While she is furious with Zack, Sharon and Kheerat continue to get along. Their chemistry sizzles, and while their romance is casual right now, it looks like it could be headed somewhere more serious. One person who will not approve of this development is Suki (Balvinder Sopal).

Unfortunately for Kheerat, she is about to find out what’s going on, as Vinny (Shiv Jalota) grows curious about the mystery woman in his brother’s life, and voices his suspicions to Suki. She takes an interest and it does not take her long to walk in on Kheerat and Sharon, and to learn everything. Oh dear.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Kheerat appears to enjoy Suki’s displeasure at the situation, and things get heated. However, a call from Jags soon provides a distraction and puts a stop to the escalating tension. The family learns that Jags has found himself in more trouble in prison, but what’s happened now, and will they be able to help him?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.