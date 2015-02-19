EastEnders: see the original Albert Square map published in Radio Times 30 years ago
Rewind to 1985 and download all of RT's coverage for the BBC1 soap's debut
Now, who remembers this? Thirty years ago, Radio Times published its 'who lives where' guide to Albert Square - and it's fair to say that a lot has changed since 1985.
Back at the start of EastEnders's three-decade history, Ali and Sue Osman were ensconced at No 23 (currently burned out and housing the dead Nick Cotton), while No 5 (now home to the Brannings) was boarded up and vacant. Ian Beale didn't live on Albert Square at all (he was on the Estate with mum Kathy and dad Pete), while Deals on Wheels was a business called Discount Tyres.
Below, you can see a gallery of the coverage of the opening episodes of EastEnders from that issue of Radio Times (dated 16-22 February 1985). And you can download the full-size PDFs too.
Cover
Feature
More like this
Map (page 1)
Map (page 2)
19 February 1985 Listing
21 February 1985 Listing
You can visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
945