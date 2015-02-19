Now, who remembers this? Thirty years ago, Radio Times published its 'who lives where' guide to Albert Square - and it's fair to say that a lot has changed since 1985.

Back at the start of EastEnders's three-decade history, Ali and Sue Osman were ensconced at No 23 (currently burned out and housing the dead Nick Cotton), while No 5 (now home to the Brannings) was boarded up and vacant. Ian Beale didn't live on Albert Square at all (he was on the Estate with mum Kathy and dad Pete), while Deals on Wheels was a business called Discount Tyres.