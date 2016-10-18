EastEnders: see Stacey discover Belinda's big secret - watch the scene
Tonight's EastEnders will see Stacey make a shock discovery about Belinda's finances - and you can get a sneak peek of the showdown right here.
Belinda will be left reeling after Stacey discovers that the salon is in serious debt. And as the pair go through the Elysium finances, Stacey also comes across a letter about Belinda’s divorce decree, all of which leaves them worried about how the money problems are going to be solved.
Speaking recently about Belinda's financial struggles, actress Carli Norris said: "Belinda has a lot of pride. She knows that Stacey has had a lot of money worries lately, so doesn’t want to add to that. Belinda thinks business is going to pick up. She doesn’t want Stacey to chuck her out and I think she believes she can get out of it."
But will Belinda be able to find a way through without having to shut the salon?
You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.
