EastEnders: see Babe blast Whitney in fiery new showdown - watch the full scene
Get a sneak peek of Friday's episode
Published: Thursday, 12 January 2017 at 7:25 pm
Aunt Babe has harsh words for Whitney in Friday's episode of EastEnders when she points the finger of blame firmly in her direction.
You can get a sneak peek of the scene right here as Babe takes aim at Whitney for causing Lee needless anxiety. "Always got to have what you want. No matter the cost to anyone else," sneers Babe, leaving Whitney in no doubt as to her feelings on the matter.
So, does Babe have a point? Or is she merely causing trouble for the sake of it?
You can watch the scene below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.
