Roxy and Alfie got together over Christmas 2012 in the wake of the collapse of his marriage to Kat (Jessie Wallace). Late last year, viewers saw Roxy provide emotional support for Alfie after he discovered the truth about his wife’s secret affair with Derek Branning. Now, four months on, Roxy has asked Alfie to try for a baby with her despite concerns over his low sperm count.

Not that Simons wants a happy ending to this particular story. In fact, the actress is hoping Roxy suffers heartbreak and that Alfie returns to Kat: “I’d actually love that,” she comments to Inside Soap. “Personally, I’d like Roxy to cope really badly and be devastated because that’s how it would play out in a real-life situation. I’m hoping she ends up in the gutter – that would be so interesting to film.”