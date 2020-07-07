As well as reliving stories we already know, expect the usual nuggets of fun facts to be thrown in along the way, such as Bowden admitting he had no idea he was auditioning for the role of Ben Mitchell when he was first up for the part, and the story of a ghostly pigeon that nearly threw a sensitive scene into chaos...

The episode will also put the spotlight on other memorable LGBTQ+ characters from over the years, including Syed and Christian, Colin and Barry and Binnie and Della. Keeping with the theme, Tony will also give Stacey a tour of the local gay bar, The Prince Albert, where he'll talk her through some of his personal favourite moments from his time on the show.

Expect to get a tease of what the future holds for the couple too with Ben's current condition leaving them in a strained place when EastEnders went on a break last month. A return date for the main show has yet to be announced but we did at least get to find out who the new owner of The Queen Vic is before it went off air.

The following night will the next classic EastEnders episode air and it ties in nicely to this week's Secrets From the Square.

The 2019 episode included Walford's first Gay Pride and dealt heavily with the romance between Callum and Ben. The official synopsis for the episode reads: "As the residents of Albert Square celebrate Walford’s first-ever Gay Pride, Stuart confronts his brother, the Taylor family rally round Bernadette, and Stacey loses her patience with Kat."

