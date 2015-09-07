Harry Hickles as the first incarnation of Denny, with screen mum Sharon (Letitia Dean)

Troublemaker Denny has been seen causing his mum grief thanks to his misbehaviour at school. Back in March, he was even seen attacking Sharon, leaving her with scratches across her cheek.

Dennis isn't the first of Albert Square's younger residents to get a new face. Last year, Eliot Carrington became the new Bobby Beale, just in time for him to be revealed as Lucy Beale's murderer in February 2015.

More like this

Watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Book your tickets for the EastEnders at 30 live event with Danny Dyer, Natalie Cassidy and Dominic Treadwell-Collins at the Radio Times festival here

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.