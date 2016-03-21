Viewers have already seen Phil heading down a dangerous path as he continues to drink, despite being told by doctors that he has severe cirrhosis of the liver.

But it seems that the notorious hard man will really lose control after he gets hold of a digger and starts causing carnage, much to the horror of the Walford regulars.

Phil (Steve McFadden) leaves behind a trail of destruction

As the Square begins to be torn apart, Phil's terrified neighbours look on aghast. Then comes the fear that somebody is actually trapped inside the car lot - does Phil now have blood on his hands as well?

Speaking about the shock scenes, a show insider recently told the Mirror: "Phil is playing fast and loose with his own life – but now he risks killing someone with his crazy behaviour.

"He doesn’t know that someone is trapped inside the office as he rips through Albert Square in a digger. They are in mortal danger and in his current mental state no one dares try to stop him."

