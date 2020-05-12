Who can ever forget the epic meltdown in 2010 when Phil torched The Vic in front of his mum Peggy (Barbara Windsor) as he screamed at her: "The truth is you love this place more than you love me. Go on admit it. Ad. Mit. It!"

Phil and Peggy did eventually make their peace over what he'd done. In fact she signed the pub back over to him deciding she wanted to put as much space as possible between her and the old boozer (that's The Vic, not Phil) as possible. He then rented it to Kat and Alfie before selling it to Mick and Linda.

For Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Phil though there are other memories that are every bit as painful. That night in October 1994 in particular when betrayed brother Grant (Ross Kemp) wrecked Phil and Kathy's engagement party by playing the cassette of Sharon discussing her affair with Phil to Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully). That's right up there with Sharon and Keanu.

More like this

Anyway maybe it will all come to nothing. Phil and Ben's proposed heist ran into trouble when they failed to get any information out of Callum (Tony Clay). Subtle as a brick Ben insisted he was only thinking out loud as he fished for any details about the big outfit involved with the warehouse job.

Whilst Ben prepared for his operation Halfway stormed out disgusted. "Follow your dreams, you said," shouted Callum. "And now we know why." Just another day in the life of the Mitchells or a portent of nightmares to come?

Advertisement