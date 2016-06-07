EastEnders: Mick takes on Belinda's husband Neville in new showdown
Will Belinda get what she wants after Neville files for divorce?
Mick Carter is to have another showdown with Belinda Peacock's husband Neville, mere weeks after decking him in front of the pub regulars at the Queen Vic.
Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 14 June will see Mick once again come to Belinda's rescue after she receives a letter from Neville filing for divorce.
During a meeting in the cafe, Mick tries to help Belinda negotiate a deal, but matters look set to turn ugly after conniving Neville starts spinning some lies.
Seeing through the duplicity, Mick is soon taking control of the situation and starts playing hardball with Neville. But will Belinda get all that she wants from the deal? Or will hot-tub-loving Neville have further tricks up his sleeve?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
