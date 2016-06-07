During a meeting in the cafe, Mick tries to help Belinda negotiate a deal, but matters look set to turn ugly after conniving Neville starts spinning some lies.

Seeing through the duplicity, Mick is soon taking control of the situation and starts playing hardball with Neville. But will Belinda get all that she wants from the deal? Or will hot-tub-loving Neville have further tricks up his sleeve?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

