Mick and Linda press ahead with their baby lie in EastEnders, but can they keep their secret hidden?

It was an emotional double episode of EastEnders tonight for Linda and Mick Carter (Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer) when the issues they have over her pregnancy with Max Branning’s child led to the pair having a serious chat about their future.

Mick has been doing all he can to support Linda and has made it clear that he will be there for her and the child. But a chat with Nancy (Maddy Hill) highlighted to Linda that Mick may not be as comfortable with the situation as he claimed to be and when he missed her ultrasound appointment, she became convinced that she could not keep the child after it was born.

But Mick missing the appointment turned out to be nothing more than a series of unfortunate events when he got a flat tyre and then found himself caught up in a surprising situation when his cabbie (played by Dyer’s real-life daughter, Dani) went into early labour and he felt compelled to stay by her side when she got to the hospital.

And as far as stunt casting cameos go, this little role for Dani was one of the better ones with the chemistry between the two actors being (unsurprisingly) strong, and Dani showed she could handle some Walford comedy material in the process.

Mick and Linda were eventually reunited and, after explaining the unlikely events that led to him missing the scan, the two put their cards on the table and Linda announced her plan to have the baby adopted. Mick, however, was adamant that he would raise the child, and the pair eventually formed a plan.

Later we saw what that plan was as the pregnancy was announced with a toast in front of everyone in The Vic but as far as they are all concerned, Mick is the father and Linda is five months pregnant as opposed to six.

But will they be able to keep the real identity of the father a secret, and is Max Branning really gone from Albert Square for good like we had been told he was? Mick and Linda’s secret is now a traditional soap ticking time-bomb and it would be strange to not have Max around when it eventually goes off…

