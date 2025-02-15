And last year, too, saw the return of David Wicks (Michael French), with whom she had a relationship in the past...

So, with all those men in the mix, who does Cindy *actually* love?

"Probably [David] actually," Collins mused in an exclusive chat with Radio Times. "I think it's probably between him and George."

She continued: "I think David Wicks hurt her so much, and when someone does hurt you that much, it kind of changes something within you.

"In the writing, she mentions George as the love of her life, but then when David came back, she let out her heart and soul... it's a toss between those two. Maybe George; I think it's too late for David."

Regardless, there was a lot of chemistry between David and Cindy when he returned last year. It was undeniable.

"If you'd asked me 15 years ago, before George, I would've said David. Not Ian - it's a different kind of love with Ian, it's a safety net thing with him."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

