EastEnders is warning fans to "brace yourself" in a new trailer spotlighting Michelle and Preston's hidden passion.

Advertisement

Judging by the new promo, it seems that everyone on the Square is going to find out about Michelle's hidden relationship - including Bex, with whom Preston recently had a one-night stand.

Show bosses are planning "an explosive, emotional week in Walford where buried secrets come crashing to the surface".

132488.29528a40-4efa-4e5e-9b6b-303e800cff9b

As viewers know, only Sharon and Dennis currently know about what Michelle and Preston's relationship. But what will the Square have to say when the truth comes out? And will high drama follow?

You can watch the new trailer below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on EastEnders.

More like this

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QBKWW0A33E

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPFdFPn8uv8?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb9wGFelp78FklquqUuTnzni

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement