Viewers saw Max forgive Jane and Ian for putting him behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. And then came the moment where he appeared to absolve Phil for bribing a juror at his trial.

But later on, Max was seen self-harming; stubbing a cigarette out on his arm, with already present burns suggesting that this wasn't the first time he'd done so.

Now, storyline notes provided for next week's episodes hint at further revelations being on the horizon. Scenes to be shown on Thursday 26 January will see Max ostensibly trying to settle back into normal life. But then comes the question: 'is all as it seems'?

All of which leads us to think that new surprises could be on their way. So is Max really planning revenge? Or will a family member find out about his secrets?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

