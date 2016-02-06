But Martin is soon despairing when he realises that - while he was out with Kush - the hospital rang offering Stacey and young Arthur space at a mother-and-baby unit, but that the place has now gone.

And when Marin realises that the reason why didn't have his phone on him was because Kush secretly left it behind, his anger builds...

Kush is quick to state that he wanted his friend to have a night off from worrying, but Martin ends up losing his temper and the two of them have a huge fight.

With a big secret lying at the heart of the pair's friendship - namely that Kush is really the father of the baby that Martin believes is his own - is the truth about to finally come out?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

