In Monday night's episode (21st November 2022), Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) headed into the hospital for her radiotherapy treatment with granddad Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) by her side.

However, Lola is still hiding her treatment from her daughter Lexi Pearce.

Billy is troubled to be joining Lola for her radiotherapy instead of her boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), prompting former stepson Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) to look out for his new father figure.

In response, a worried Billy confided in Freddie that Lola is unwell and the young man encourages Billy to stand by his granddaughter - with a lot of football metaphors.

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Jay both saw Billy and Lola off as they headed to the hospital in a taxi.

Teasingly, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was seen making a call to a Dr Garcia as Lola headed off for treatment.

In the hospital, the doctors explained the ins and outs of the treatment for Lola, and Billy held her hand throughout.

Once Lola headed into the treatment, Billy broke down in tears.

Troubled by the thought of hair loss, Lola was relieved to hear it would only be minimal in the area targeted by the treatment.

A scared Lola was supported by Billy as he told his “little girl” that she was ready to take on the treatment.

Once back at home, Billy and her family continued to help Lola hide her treatment from Lexi.

Will she manage to keep it a secret for long?

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce and Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Speaking on Lola's decision to keep her treatment from Lexi, actress Danielle Harold has said: "At first, she doesn’t want to tell her at all, and wants to protect her from all of this. But as the story goes along, that becomes more and more difficult.

"Lexi finds an NHS letter about Lola’s brain tumour and discovers she’s been lied to, again, which doesn’t go down too well.

"Filming that scene is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to do - it was hard to work with Isabella on it when she is so little, and this brain tumour information is all new to her.

"To even imagine that in real life was one of the harder scenes to film. In that scene Lola really has to try and hold it together, and as did I physically performing it, too."

It will surely be a moving watch.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

